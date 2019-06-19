202
Disgraced former Virginia lawmaker gets new opponent

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 6:47 am 06/19/2019 06:47am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia lawmaker who used to spend his days at the General Assembly and his nights in jail after being accused of having sex with his teenage secretary is facing an independent challenger after recently winning a Democratic primary contest.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Joe Morrissey will be facing Waylin Ross in November’s general election for a Richmond-area state Senate seat.

Ross, 29, recently filed to run as an independent candidate. He worked for as a legislative aide for Morrissey several years ago when Morrissey served in the state House. Morrissey defeated incumbent Sen. Rosalyn Dance in last week’s Democratic primary. No Republicans are running in the heavily Democratic district.

Morrissey was jailed four years ago after a sex scandal involving a teenager, who he later married.

