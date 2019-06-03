202
Competency test set for Virginia man accused in boy’s death

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 7:55 am 06/03/2019 07:55am
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son is set to undergo a mental evaluation.

The Roanoke Times reports McKenzie Kyle Hellman’s evaluation ordered Thursday is meant to determine his mental competency at the time of the boy’s January death, and if he’s fit to stand trial. Hellman is charged with felony murder in the death of Steven Dale Meek II.

He and Kayla Nicole Thomas are charged with offenses including aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13. They’re accused of sexually abusing Steven and making child pornography. The charge of felony murder says the victim died during the commission of another felony.

Hellman’s attorney, Fred Kellerman, says Hellman has been involuntarily committed to mental health facilities several times. The evaluation may be reviewed in September.

Topics:
Local News McKenzie Kyle Hellman Virginia News
