Cleanup of spilled coal in Great Dismal Swamp to take weeks

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 5:28 pm 06/27/2019 05:28pm
This image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows coal trains that derailed in the Great Dismal Swamp national Wildlife Refuge in Chesapeake, Va., Wednesday June, 26, 2019. (Chris Lowie/US Fish and Wildlife Service)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The cleanup of a coal train derailment in Virginia’s Great Dismal Swamp will likely take weeks.

The manager of the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge told The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday that he’s been working to make sure that Norfolk Southern gets the necessary permits and access.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Tom Werner said it will take two to three weeks for workers to remove damaged rail cars and tracks from the refuge. The firm then will need to work with various federal and state agencies to restore the 2.3 acres of the swamp that’s been impacted.

The derailment occurred early Tuesday morning. Thirty-six cars carrying 3,600 tons of coal went off the tracks, raising concerns about the impact on wildlife and the swamp’s fragile peat soil.

