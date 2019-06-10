202
Home » Virginia News » Change of venue sought…

Change of venue sought for Confederate monument hearing

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 8:00 am 06/10/2019 08:00am
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Charlottesville are requesting a change of venue for the proceedings, citing potential jury bias in the case of what they say was the illegal removal of Confederate monuments.

The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuit was filed by the Monument Fund in March 2017. The plaintiffs say the Charlottesville City Council violated a state code that bans the removal of war memorials, when it voted in 2016 to take down statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The Roanoke Times reports that in a recent filing, the plaintiff’s attorneys argued the defendants’ positions as councilors would make it difficult to find an unbiased jury.

The paper says the defendants have not responded. The trial is set for September.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Local News National News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals cost of DC-area home

Your commute could be an absolute dream, but you'd have to take house-caliber money and spend it on a set of wheels. See photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!