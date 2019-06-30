202
Body of triathlon participant recovered from Virginia river

By The Associated Press June 30, 2019 5:18 pm 06/30/2019 05:18pm
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — The body of a triathlon participant has been recovered from a river in Virginia.

Henrico County Police say the man was reported missing Sunday after he appeared to be in distress while swimming in the James River.

The man has not been publicly identified. Multiple agencies, including the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to the scene.

The man was participating in the Robious Landing Triathlon.

