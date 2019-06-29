202
Home » Virginia News » Authorities: 3 arrested outside…

Authorities: 3 arrested outside Walmart planned cocaine deal

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 2:46 pm 06/29/2019 02:46pm
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a drug bust outside a Walmart in Virginia Beach this week that left multiple people injured resulted in the arrest of three men who planned to exchange 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of cocaine for $280,000.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the men have been charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. They are 42-year-old Deyvis Vizcaino, of New York, 28-year-old Jose Isaola, of Georgia, and 49-year-old McAllen Mathurin, of Norfolk, Virginia.

They are being held without bond.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has said a driver attempted to flee from a parking lot Tuesday when officers approached a vehicle. The vehicle struck multiple officers and law-enforcement vehicles. An officer fired his weapon, but didn’t hit anyone.

Court records show the money was found in the trunk of Mathurin’s vehicle.

Isaola’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. Records don’t list attorneys for Vizcaino and Mathurin.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!