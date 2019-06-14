202
Home » Virginia News » Artwork celebrates 'Virginia is…

Artwork celebrates ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ 50th anniversary

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 4:29 am 06/14/2019 04:29am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A three-dimensional “LOVE” artwork will be traveling around Virginia this summer to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the state’s “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

The artwork unveiled Thursday in Richmond will travel to Virginia Welcome Centers for “50 Years of Love” events so travelers can take their photos with it. It was created by artist Melanie Stimmell Van Latum and unveiled by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The slogan was created in 1969 by the Richmond-based advertising agency Martin & Woltz Inc., now known as The Martin Agency.

Other events planned to mark the anniversary include a 50-mile bike ride on the Virginia Capital Trail on June 23. Additional events will be held at breweries, wineries and parks throughout Virginia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Local News love richmond Virginia is for Lovers Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!