202
Home » Virginia News » Alternative medicine therapist in…

Alternative medicine therapist in Radford facing charges

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 6:31 am 06/21/2019 06:31am
Share

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Southwest Virginia have charged an practitioner of alternative medicine with 65 counts of performing procedures without a license.

The Roanoke Times reports that Martin Riding of Radford has been indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor violations.

Police said Riding has performed numerous invasive medical procedures he did not lot have a license to conduct. The 66-year-old is not a doctor and operates a clinic called Renew For Life from his home.

Riding’s clinic has advertised services ranging from breast lump draining procedures to relationship counseling. He did not immediately comment to the Times.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News radford southwest Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Jackie Onassis’ 340-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard hits market for $65M

It’s a castle fit for Camelot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s 340-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as Red Gate Farm, is on the market for $65 million. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!