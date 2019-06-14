202
After mass shooting, Virginia gov to host gun control talks

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 5:29 am 06/14/2019 05:29am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing a series of public talks his administration will host in the run up to a July 9 special session on gun laws.

Northam’s office said Thursday that Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey are hosting the roundtable discussions around the state. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will join some of the events.

Northam announced the special session after a May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach. He wants the Republican-led General Assembly to consider several gun control measures. But Republicans have given little indication they plan to follow his agenda.

Instead, they’ve said they’ll propose tougher penalties for those who use guns to commit crimes.

Topics:
gun control gun reform Local News ralph northam virginia beach Virginia News
