Home » Virginia News » A year later, little…

A year later, little impact after denying Trump aide dinner

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 6:39 pm 06/23/2019 06:39pm
This Saturday, June 23, 2018 photo shows the Red Hen Restaurant in downtown Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump. Sanders said she was told by the owner of The Red Hen that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left." (AP Photo/Daniel Lin)

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tourism in a small Virginia town has suffered little in the year since The Red Hen restaurant famously refused to serve President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Roanoke Times reports that Lexington’s meals and lodging tax revenues are steady and a survey commissioned by a regional tourism office found the incident didn’t dissuade people visiting the area.

The small restaurant’s co-owner has said she asked Sanders to leave the restaurant in June 2018 at the request of gay employees who objected to how Sanders defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from the military.

That triggered debate about whether politics should play a role in how administration officials are treated in public.

Trump recently announced that Sanders will depart as White House press secretary later this month.

Topics:
donald trump Living News Local News Sarah Huckabee Sanders The Red Hen tourism Virginia News
