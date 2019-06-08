202
8 Virginia inmates have suspected overdoses; 1 dies

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 2:27 pm 06/16/2019 02:27pm
HAYNESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia corrections officials say that eight inmates at a state prison suffered apparent overdoses, including one who died.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the overdoses were discovered around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Haynesville Correctional Center in Richmond County in the eastern part of the state. One of the inmates was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The medical examiner is working to confirm the cause of death.

It’s not known what caused the overdoses.

Six of the offenders had been released from the hospital by Sunday. Another remained hospitalized.

Their identities weren’t immediately released.

