Virginia to celebrate fishing with open houses at hatcheries

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 4:54 am 05/23/2019 04:54am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is hosting open houses at five of its cold water fish hatcheries.

The open houses on June 1 will give fans of fishing a chance to learn how stocked brown, rainbow and brook trout get from the hatchery to Virginia’s waters. Participating hatcheries include Montebello, Coursey Springs, Paint Bank, Wytheville and Marion.

DGIF also will offer a weekend of free fishing June 7-9. Anyone can fish free in public waters without having to buy a fishing license during those three days. All fishing regulations will still apply.

