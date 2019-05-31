202
Virginia students to chat live with space station astronaut

Virginia students to chat live with space station astronaut

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 4:48 am 05/31/2019 04:48am
U.S. astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), looks on prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Young space enthusiasts in Virginia will be able to chat live with NASA astronaut Christina Koch about what it’s like to live in space.

The Slover Library in Norfolk will be the host site for a live downlink event from the International Space Station on Aug. 9. Koch is set to be in space for 328 days, setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Approximately 200 students will at the library to ask Koch questions.

Slover Library was selected because of its strong attachment to the Space Science community. The library previously hosted STAR Net’s Discover NASA exhibit. It is currently partnered with Old Dominion University and the Virginia Space Grant Consortium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing through an intergenerational contest.

astronaut Christina Koch Education News Local News norfolk Science News Virginia News
