Virginia state regulators seek public input on new area code

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state regulators are seeking public comments on a new area code in the southeastern part of the state as the 757 code runs out of new numbers.

The State Corporation Commission said it plans to have four public hearings in August.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator is recommending superimposing a new area code where the 757 code is currently used. That would mean local calls would require using 10 digits instead of seven.

The SCC could also split the area currently using the 757 code into two parts, meaning half of the current 757 users would get a new phone number. Such an option hasn’t been used in the U.S. since 2006.

New 757 numbers are set to run out by the end of 2021.

