202
Home » Virginia » Sheriff says machete used…

Sheriff says machete used in attacks on Appalachian Trail

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 5:43 pm 05/11/2019 05:43pm
6 Shares

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a man attacked two people on the Appalachian Trail with a machete.

WJHL reports that the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Saturday saying two hikers reported that a man with a machete was assaulting people on the trail in Wythe County.

A man and a woman were injured. Their names and conditions weren’t immediately available. Deputies arrested a male suspect, whose name wasn’t released.

Sheriff Keith Dunagan previously said the man was assaulted early Saturday in Wythe County and the woman in Smyth County.

The Appalachian Trail runs through the western tip of Wythe County. The sheriff’s office said the trail remained closed Saturday evening on the Smyth and Bland County ends coming into Wythe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
appalachian trail assault Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!