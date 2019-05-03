202
Virginia regulators approve energy efficiency programs

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 5:06 am 05/03/2019 05:06am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators have approved the first round of what’s set to be about $1 billion in new spending on energy efficiency programs designed to reduce the need to produce and distribute electricity.

The State Corporation Commission on Thursday approved 11 new programs costing $226 million requested by Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric utility. The commission also approved energy efficiency spending by Appalachian Power, the state’s second largest electric utility.

Regulators ordered both companies to show evidence in the future whether the programs were reducing energy consumption.

The increase in energy efficiency spending was mandated by lawmakers in 2018.

