Virginia man crushed to death by plate glass

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was crushed to death when plate glass he was loading onto a truck fell on top of him.

Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Davis said Damarcus Laquan Calloway died April 22. Calloway was an employee of Virginia Glass Products in Ridgeway.

Davis told the Martinsville Bulletin that several hundred pounds of plate glass fell on Calloway and pinned his body to the ground.

The 24-year-old from Danville was given medical treatment at the scene and later airlifted to a North Carolina hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials from Virginia Glass did not respond to phone messages. The company manufactures all-glass entrance doors, architectural tempered glass and laminated glass for commercial construction.

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry is investigating.

