Virginia man charged with rape in case similar to others

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 12:44 pm 05/11/2019 12:44pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is charged with raping a woman in case that police say is similar to other attacks in the state.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Powanzieo Tyran Rashadd Griffin of Chesapeake is charged with raping a woman in Norfolk.

A Virginia Beach detective says in court documents that police believe her attack was part of a chain of six rapes that occurred in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and Williamsburg between April 2017 and January.

In an interview with the newspaper, his lawyer, Eric Korslund, said Griffin “vehemently denies” he raped anyone.

In at least two of the cases, the women decided not to pursue charges.

Griffin is being held at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for next month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Local News Powanzieo Tyran Rashadd Griffin Virginia
800
