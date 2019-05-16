202
Virginia health care firm plans $300M hospital expansion

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 4:59 am 05/16/2019 04:59am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia health care organization has announced a $300 million hospital expansion in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Times reports that Carilion Clinic said Wednesday that it’s planning a $300 million expansion to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The expansion will have two or three floors of underground parking and six or seven floors of clinical space.

A new building for psychiatric treatment will include a separate emergency room designated for behavioral health patients.

The expansion plans is part of Carilion’s plans to spend $1 billion over the next seven years on capital improvements.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Topics:
carilion clinic Local News Roanoke Memorial Hospital Virginia
