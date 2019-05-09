202
Virginia governor proclaims May ‘Second Chance Month’

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 5:14 am 05/09/2019 05:14am
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va. A series of scandals surrounding Virginia's top Democrats has made it difficult for them to raise money in a key election year. Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring all posted anemic campaign finance reports Monday, April 15, that are far below what their predecessors have raised at similar points in past election cycles. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proclaimed May “Second Chance Month” in a bid to focus attention on criminal justice reform and inmate reentry programs.

Northam said in a statement Wednesday that redemption is a “fundamental American value” and that his administration is committed to making sure that former inmates have the support they need to succeed.

The governor’s proclamation comes a few months after he asked Virginians for a second chance following a blackface scandal that almost forced him from office.

Northam has since prioritized efforts to address longstanding racial inequities, particularly those related to the criminal justice system.

The Democratic governor was recently able to overcome strong opposition from key GOP lawmakers and eliminate the suspension of driver’s licenses for motorists with unpaid court fines and costs.

Topics:
criminal justice reform inmate reentry programs Local News Local Politics and Elections News ralph northam Second Chance Month Virginia
