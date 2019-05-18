202
Virginia man gets jail time for asking woman to get in car trunk

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 10:55 am 05/18/2019 10:55am
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 30-year-old Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in jail for grabbing the wrist of a restaurant employee and asking her to get into the trunk of his car.

A prosecutor said Marquise Bailey was trying to abduct an 18-year-old employee of Zaxby’s as she helped him carry food to his car outside the chicken restaurant in November. She said Bailey asked for the teen’s phone number, then grabbed and twisted her wrist. After the girl pleaded to be let go, Bailey replied: “Please, just get into the trunk.”

Bailey’s lawyer said Bailey has a learning disability and was clumsily trying to ask the woman out.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Bailey was sentenced Friday in Chesterfield Circuit Court after pleading no contest to misdemeanor assault and battery.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

