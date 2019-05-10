202
Home » Virginia » Virginia county chosen for…

Virginia county chosen for jail opioid treatment program

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 5:06 am 05/10/2019 05:06am
Share

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia county is one of 15 localities around the country chosen to participate in a national program to expand medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in jails.

Chesterfield County will receive scholarships for five staff members to attend training programs. Experts will work with jail officials to create treatment guidelines, manage medication administration and educate jail staff about addiction.

Chesterfield also will develop a plan with local health officials to ensure people can access treatment after they’re released.

The program is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and Arnold Ventures, a national philanthropy headquartered in Houston.

Other sites chosen to participate include: Cook County Jail in Chicago; Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena, Montana; and Durham County, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
jails Local News opioid Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA

These weekend trip ideas will help you relax, unwind and get away from it all without draining your bank account or requiring you to trek too far from home.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!