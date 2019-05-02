202
VCU professor sues over suspension for alleged discrimination

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 7:29 am 05/02/2019 07:29am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Commonwealth University professor is suing the school over his suspension regarding allegations that he racially profiled a visiting black professor; meanwhile some students are calling for his termination.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports professor Javier Tapia is suing to return to VCU, as he was suspended despite being cleared by a school investigation.

Visiting professor Caitlin Cherry submitted the racial profiling complaint last fall, saying Tapia had a security guard check on her while she was eating in a faculty lounge. The school probe determined in November that Tapia had thought Cherry was an undergraduate student who wasn’t supposed to be in the lounge.

A group of students who disagree with the findings held a protest at the school Wednesday to demand VCU increase its diversity and fire Tapia.

Topics:
Education News Local News racial profiling Virginia virginia commonwealth university
