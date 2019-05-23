202
Va. police ordered to release white nationalist rally plans

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 9:34 am 05/23/2019 09:34am
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Two more members of a white supremacist group have pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California. Benjamin Drake Daley and Michael Paul Miselis each pleaded guilty Friday, May 3, 2019, to a single count of conspiracy to riot. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has ordered state police to release a redacted copy of their operational plans for the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reports Judge Richard Moore on Wednesday gave police 30 days to comply with his order. The order is the most recent development in a 2017 lawsuit by reporters Natalie Jacobsen and Jackson Landers for access to the plans for the “Unite the Right” rally. The rally left three people dead.

Moore initially gave police 30 days to release the plan in April 2018, but issued a stay after state police appealed the decision. The appeal wasn’t heard, and Moore has now removed the stay.

Moore permitted redaction by deletion, meaning reporters won’t be able to tell how much has been redacted.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Topics:
