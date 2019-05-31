202
Home » Virginia News » Tortoise stolen from Chesapeake…

Tortoise stolen from Chesapeake home returned to family thanks to social media

By CNN May 31, 2019 11:11 am 05/31/2019 11:11am
3 Shares
**Embargo: Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA** Timmy the tortoise has been part of the Alaniz family for nearly a decade. After being stolen, he was found on the street and returned to his home.

Click here for updates on this story

    CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — Timmy the tortoise has been part of the Alaniz family for nearly a decade.

He was living a peaceful life in Chesapeake until he was snatched from his home in the middle of the night.

When the family came outside to do their daily check on Timmy, they noticed a gate was left open. Jessie Alaniz said it’s an entrance that they never use.

The family has nearly 6 ft.-high fences, and there weren’t any signs that the 10-year-old tortoise dug underneath to escape.

That’s when Jessie took to Facebook asking for help. After hundreds of shares and lots of concerned phone calls, the power of social media worked its magic.

Neighbors in a cul-de-sac down the road found him alone along the curb. Jessie believes after the thief heard how quickly Timmy’s disappearance was spreading, they dropped them in a nearby area.

Jessie said even though it was hard to hear someone would steal their pet, it was incredible that strangers sprung to action to help.

They still don’t know who the thief is, but they’re happy Timmy is back where he belongs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets chesapeake Latest News Living News Local News tortoise Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Cracking a conundrum: How to eat a Maryland crab

There isn’t a right or wrong way eat the hard-shell beauties, but some methods for cracking into them work better than others. Check out an expert's instructions -- and some beer recommendations.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!