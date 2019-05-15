202
Home » Virginia » Teens charged in racist…

Teens charged in racist vandalism at Virginia high school

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 8:41 am 05/15/2019 08:41am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say three teens accused of defacing a Richmond high school and private property with racist and threatening graffiti in separate incidents are charged with felony vandalism.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Henrico County police on Tuesday said the cases are unrelated. Authorities haven’t released the identities of those involved.

Police say two of the teens wrote racist and threatening graffiti on Godwin High School over the weekend that included Wednesday’s date. One marking pictured a gun and the word “soon.” Police say there’s no credible threat. A school spokesman says the two are current students.

They say the other teen drew swastikas and white supremacist slogans on private property near an area mall Thursday. The teen accused of vandalizing the private property is a student at Freeman High School.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 coolest 2019 cars for around $20K

Ah, a new car. The roar of the engine is sweet music. The feel of the steering wheel is a friendly handshake. And the sudden hit to your bank account is a real tragedy. But it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best cars to fit your budget.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!