Teens charged in racist vandalism at Virginia high school

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say three teens accused of defacing a Richmond high school and private property with racist and threatening graffiti in separate incidents are charged with felony vandalism.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Henrico County police on Tuesday said the cases are unrelated. Authorities haven’t released the identities of those involved.

Police say two of the teens wrote racist and threatening graffiti on Godwin High School over the weekend that included Wednesday’s date. One marking pictured a gun and the word “soon.” Police say there’s no credible threat. A school spokesman says the two are current students.

They say the other teen drew swastikas and white supremacist slogans on private property near an area mall Thursday. The teen accused of vandalizing the private property is a student at Freeman High School.

