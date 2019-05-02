202
Roanoke renames courthouse to honor civil rights leader

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 4:54 am 05/02/2019 04:54am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Roanoke has officially renamed the city’s courthouse after civil rights leader Oliver Hill.

The Roanoke Times reports that more than 100 people attended a naming ceremony Wednesday at now-named Oliver W. Hill Justice Center.

Hill spent much of his childhood in Roanoke and would go on to have a lengthy career as a civil rights lawyer.

In 1954, he was part of a series of lawsuits against racially segregated public schools that became the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, which changed American society by setting the foundation for integrated education.

He died at age 100 in 2007.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

