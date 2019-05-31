Remains found in car linked to ex-partner of missing woman

Human remains have been found in a stolen car linked to the ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia woman.

SOUTH HILL, Va. (AP) — Human remains have been found in a stolen car linked to the ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia woman.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the remains found Thursday will be sent a medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.

State police are searching for 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian, who hasn’t been seen since May 24 when a man was found dead in her home. Forty-one George William Knisley, of Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder in that man’s death.

Police say investigators believe Knisley fled Fabian’s home in the car, which was reported stolen last week. The remains were found near the intersection of State Route 138 and U.S. 1. That intersection lies just above North Carolina, where Knisley was arrested Friday and later fled authorities before being apprehended by a passerby.

Richmond Times-Dispatch

