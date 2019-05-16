202
Home » Virginia » Police: Revenge note left…

Police: Revenge note left on slain Va. man was misdirection

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 7:57 am 05/16/2019 07:57am
Share

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a note left on the body of a slain man was an attempt to misdirect investigators.

The Washington Post reports recently unsealed search warrants have shed light on the slaying of 40-year-old Alexander Alfaro Castillo.

Alfaro Castillo was found dead at his mother’s house in May 2018 with what appeared to be underwear in his mouth and “MS” carved into his forehead.

On his chest sat photos of a woman and a note that read “He raped me when I was drunk so I killed him.” Herndon police spokeswoman Lisa Herndon says an investigation found no supporting evidence.

The warrants say 21-year-old Denis Castillo Hernandez is charged with murder in the slaying and is believed to be a member of MS-13. His trial starts in July.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 coolest 2019 cars for around $20K

Ah, a new car. The roar of the engine is sweet music. The feel of the steering wheel is a friendly handshake. And the sudden hit to your bank account is a real tragedy. But it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best cars to fit your budget.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!