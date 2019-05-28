202
Police ask for public’s help in girl’s fatal shooting

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 1:59 pm 05/28/2019 01:59pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for suspects in the weekend shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in a Richmond park.

The girl and an 11-year-old boy were shot at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Carter Jones Park.

During a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney identified the girl as Markiya Dickson. Stoney called the girl’s death “senseless and tragic.”

Interim Police Chief William Smith said police believe the incident began on or close to a nearby basketball court and skate park. He asked anyone who witnessed an argument or other activities in the area to call police.

Police said the park was crowded at the time of the shooting. They did not release the identity or condition of the boy who was hurt.

