Police: 2 bodies found inside Virginia hotel room

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the dead bodies of a man and a woman have been found inside a Virginia hotel room.

In a Saturday statement, Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard said investigators discovered two unresponsive people inside a room at an Express Inn. They were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police say they consider the deaths to be suspicious but there appears to be no sign of foul play.

Amid an ongoing investigation, no further specifics were immediately disclosed.

