202
Home » Virginia » Police: 2 bodies found…

Police: 2 bodies found inside Virginia hotel room

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 3:10 pm 05/25/2019 03:10pm
Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the dead bodies of a man and a woman have been found inside a Virginia hotel room.

In a Saturday statement, Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard said investigators discovered two unresponsive people inside a room at an Express Inn. They were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police say they consider the deaths to be suspicious but there appears to be no sign of foul play.

Amid an ongoing investigation, no further specifics were immediately disclosed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
dead bodies Express Inn Local News newport news Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best summer shopping days for 2019

Missed out on Memorial Day sales? Labor Day in September not soon enough? There are plenty of times this summer to snag deals from retailers' annual sales and other minor shopping holidays.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!