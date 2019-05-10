202
Officials: 2 dead, 4 injured in gas station explosion

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 7:52 pm 05/10/2019 07:52pm
BUENA VISTA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a Virginia gas station has left two people dead and four people injured.

According to The Roanoke Times, Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey said the two bodies were found in the rubble of the South River Market several miles north of Buena Vista. Their names hadn’t been released as of Friday evening.

Virginia State Police say the explosion occurred Friday around 9:50 a.m. Spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts said the explosion doesn’t appear to be suspicious, and added that the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has asked the state police to investigate.

Garletts said police and fire crews had been working to account for those who may have been located in the building at the time of the explosion.

