Official: Fighter jet skids off runway at Virginia airport

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 6:50 pm 05/09/2019 06:50pm
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities at a Virginia airport say the pilot of a fighter jet walked away after the aircraft skidded off one runway and crossed another during an emergency landing.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports Newport News/Williamsburg Airport executive director Mike Giardino says the jet declared an emergency Thursday, but said he didn’t know what it was. He said federal agencies have been notified.

Giardino said the plane went off the first runway, crossed into an infield area, then skidded across a second runway and came to rest between a taxiway and the second runway. He said the airport fire department responded.

The MK-58 Hawker Hunter is described as a single-seat aircraft owned by a locally based defense contractor that helps train military pilots.

Topics:
emergency landing fighter jet Life & Style Living News Local News Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Virginia
