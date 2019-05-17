202
Home » Virginia » New money available for…

New money available for reclaiming old mines in Virginia

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 4:45 am 05/17/2019 04:45am
2 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new round of grant money available to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in southwest Virginia.

Northam said Thursday that the state has $10 million available to help repurpose old mines and promote economic development.

It’s the third round of funding through a federal grant program that is administered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

The grants are financed by fees paid by the coal industry.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
coal mines Local News ralph northam southwest virginia Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Ocean City beach guide 2019

Planning to vacation in Ocean City? Here's what you need to know about restaurants, upcoming events and where to stay in O.C. Check out WTOP's comprehensive guide to Ocean City.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!