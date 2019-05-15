202
Home » Virginia » Muslim lawmaker says his…

Muslim lawmaker says his faith attacked at first town hall

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 3:14 am 05/15/2019 03:14am
Share
Ibraheem Samirah (Samirah for Delegate Facebook photo)

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A newly elected Virginia state House delegate who is Muslim said he was harassed by protesters and asked how he planned to implement Sharia law at his first town hall.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah said he’s disappointed that the small group of protesters attacked his faith at a Saturday event in northern Virginia.

Samirah said protesters carried signs denouncing Sharia law and made pointed comment attacking his faith. He said the attacks were especially troubling because they came during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month marked by dawn to dusk fasting.

Samirah, a Democrat, won a special election earlier this year to represents a northern Virginia district.

Sharia is Islamic law, as derived from the Quran and the traditions of Islam.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Ibraheem Samirah Local News Virginia virginia lawmaker Virginia state House delegate
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 coolest 2019 cars for around $20K

Ah, a new car. The roar of the engine is sweet music. The feel of the steering wheel is a friendly handshake. And the sudden hit to your bank account is a real tragedy. But it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best cars to fit your budget.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!