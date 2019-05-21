202
Kin of man slain by Virginia police sue for wrongful death

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 8:13 am 05/21/2019 08:13am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Relatives of a Virginia man killed by police in 2017 are now suing the officers who shot him, saying they acted without regard for human life.

The Daily Press reports the lawsuit comes just after Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell ruled the officers were justified in shooting 24-year-old DeAndre Bethea.

The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday and accuses Williamsburg police Detective Maurice Craighill and Newport News police Sgt. Charles A. Howser of acting recklessly and without provocation.

Police have said Bethea was driving a stolen truck at officers late one night that October. Bell says the officers could see Bethea was holding a gun, so they fired at the vehicle, striking him five times. Two passengers were wounded. The lawsuit says Bethea was driving away from police.

