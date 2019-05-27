202
Home » Virginia News » Kids shot, girl dead…

Kids shot, girl dead after community cookout in Richmond

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 7:00 am 05/27/2019 07:00am
8 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say a girl was fatally shot and a boy was wounded during a cookout in a public park on the city’s south side.

News outlets are reporting that officers were called to Carter Jones Park at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and two juveniles were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl died.

Witnesses said the girl was hit while she was on a pony ride.

Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said the park was crowded at the time, so they’re hopeful witnesses will share information.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News richmond Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests

Student-led pro-democracy protests lasted for seven weeks in 1989 and ended in bloodshed.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!