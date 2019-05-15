Judge rescinds ruling against ‘physician-only’ abortion law

A lawyer representing the Center for Reproductive Rights said the plaintiffs will present evidence that "medical professionals other than physicians can safely and effectively provide abortion care."

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has rescinded his own ruling that struck down a Virginia law that said only physicians may perform first-trimester abortions.

U.S. District Court Henry Hudson last week found that the law was “unduly burdensome” to women seeking abortions. Hudson’s ruling came ahead of a trial scheduled to begin next week in a lawsuit challenging Virginia abortion laws.

On Tuesday, the judge vacated his order and said he needs to hear more evidence during the trial on whether the law presents an “undue burden” to women.

A lawyer representing the Center for Reproductive Rights said the plaintiffs will present evidence that “medical professionals other than physicians can safely and effectively provide abortion care.”

A spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring declined to comment.

