Inmate at Virginia jail dies after medical emergency

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 5:33 pm 05/08/2019 05:33pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An inmate at a Virginia jail has died after suffering a medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office told The Virginian-Pilot that 56-year-old John McCall died Wednesday morning at the Norfolk jail. McCall was being held at the jail after being arrested Monday on a trespassing charge.

The spokeswoman said McCall had already been receiving treatment for a chronic medical problem. Jail officials declined to reveal additional information.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

