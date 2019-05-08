Inmate at Virginia jail dies after medical emergency

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Sheriff's Office told The Virginian-Pilot that 56-year-old John McCall died Wednesday morning at the Norfolk jail. McCall was being held at the jail after being arrested Monday on a trespassing charge.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An inmate at a Virginia jail has died after suffering a medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office told The Virginian-Pilot that 56-year-old John McCall died Wednesday morning at the Norfolk jail. McCall was being held at the jail after being arrested Monday on a trespassing charge.

The spokeswoman said McCall had already been receiving treatment for a chronic medical problem. Jail officials declined to reveal additional information.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.