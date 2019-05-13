202
Home » Virginia » Hearing in Virginia drug…

Hearing in Virginia drug case delayed for 900-pound man

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 7:11 pm 05/13/2019 07:11pm
37 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A hearing scheduled in Virginia in a cocaine conspiracy case has been delayed after the 900-pound (410-kilogram) defendant had to be taken to the hospital.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David J. Novak continued the hearing for 48-year-old Kenneth T. Hicks until a week from Tuesday. It’s expected that Hicks will plead guilty in the case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Novak revoked Hicks’ bond and directed that for Hicks’ own safety and dignity — he cannot wear clothing — that he appear in the loading dock of a courthouse for proceedings. It is expected that he will arrive via ambulance.

According to the newspaper, after he left his home in Emporia, Hicks was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for an unspecified issue.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime emporia Kenneth Hicks Local News National News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!