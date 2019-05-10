Hershey Company to expand Virginia operation

202
By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 5:07 am 05/10/2019 05:07am
FILE - This July 25, 2011, file photo shows Hershey's chocolate in Overland Park, Kan. Hershey Co. expects to cut 15 percent of its global hourly workforce, primarily outside the United States. The Pennsylvania-based company says chief executive Michele Buck will have more to say on the plan when she briefs analysts in New York on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Hershey operates eight factories outside the U.S. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Hershey Company has picked Virginia for a major expansion of its manufacturing operation.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the candy maker plans a $104 million expansion at its facility in Augusta County. The expanded facility will manufacture a type of fudge and peanut cream.

The new project is expected to create 65 new jobs.

Northam approved a $1 million in state grants for the project.

Hershey brands include Reese’s, Kit Kat and Jolly Rancher.

Topics:
