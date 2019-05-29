202
Fee to see popular Virginia waterfall could more than double

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 4:59 am 05/29/2019 04:59am
PEMBROKE, Va. (AP) — The fee to visit one of the most visited waterfalls in Virginia is set to more than double.

The Roanoke Times reports that the U.S. Forest Service is proposing to charge $8 per vehicle to visit Cascades Falls in southwest Virginia. The current fee is $3.

The 69-foot waterfall gets about 150,000 visitors a year and is one of the region’s most popular outdoor recreation spots.

The forest service is currently seeking public comment about the fee increase for finalizing a decision.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

