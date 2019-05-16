202
Ex-inmate robbed gun dealer while hyping prisoner re-entry

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 10:57 am 05/16/2019 10:57am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who was lauded for turning his life around after getting out of prison now faces nearly 16 years imprisonment for robbery.

Thirty-three-year-old Desmond Littlejohn of Norfolk was sentenced Tuesday for robbing a gun dealer in 2017.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the robbery occurred shortly before Littlejohn discussed how he had gotten out of prison and become a productive member of society with government leaders. He also posed for photos with the head of the Virginia Department of Corrections and U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott.

In court documents, Littlejohn’s attorney asked for lenience, saying Littlejohn had spoken to groups about prisoner re-entry and was committed to turning his life around.

Prosecutors said Littlejohn’s participation in the re-entry program while simultaneously committing armed robbery made a mockery of the justice system.

