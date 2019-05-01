202
Defamation lawsuit filed against former Va. gov. dropped

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 4:55 am 05/01/2019 04:55am
**FILE** In this Sept. 18, 1989 file photo, Virginia Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for Governor, L. Douglas Wilder, gestures during his acceptance speech at the Virginia Democratic Convention in Richmond. (AP Photo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A legal fight between former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder and a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University is over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that John Accordino dropped a lawsuit against Wilder on Tuesday. The former dean at VCU’s school of government and public affairs, which is named after Wilder, had accused the former governor of defamation.

Wilder initially filed a lawsuit last year, alleging that Accordino had mistreated Wilder’s personal assistant. Accordino responded with a countersuit. Wilder dropped his lawsuit several months later.

According to said in a statement Tuesday that Wilder’s lawsuit was “frivolous” but that he had no wish to prolong legal proceedings. He is scheduled to return to teaching at VCU later this year after being on paid leave.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

