Credit card start-up picks Virginia for new office

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 5:05 am 05/14/2019 05:05am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia beat out Texas, Utah and New York to land a new office of a start-up credit card company.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Petal plans to spend $300,000 on a new call center and operations center in Chesterfield County that is expected to create 80 new jobs.

Petal launched in 2018 and is marketed toward people with little credit history.

Northam said the Chesterfield site beat out other locations in Austin, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah, and New York City, where Petal is headquartered.

The company is eligible for state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program based on the number of new jobs it creates.

