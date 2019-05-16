202
Court clears way for Wyoming firm to sell Montana mansion

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 10:51 am 05/16/2019 10:51am
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Wyoming company has been cleared to sell a nearly $11 million Montana mansion.

The Billings Gazette reports a judge last week ruled that the title to the 26,000-square foot (2,415-square meter) castle in Billings was transferred to the company Three Blind Mice.

Former Signal Peak Energy executive Larry Price Jr. had signed the property over in a quitclaim deed, telling a federal judge last year that he owed $11 million to the company.

He later claimed he still owned the mansion.

Price is scheduled to be sentenced on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and lying to federal investigators, after he staged his own abduction in Virginia last year.

Court documents say the company is entitled to half of the proceeds after the mansion sale satisfies other debts.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

