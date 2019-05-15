202
Bedford County votes to reduce concealed-carry fees

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 4:37 am 05/15/2019 04:37am
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A county in Virginia is moving to lower the fees on concealed handgun permits.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that the Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted this week to reduce the fee from $40 to $15 for a least a year. The move will cut revenues by about $40,000.

Members of the board of supervisors said the county should support its residents’ constitutional rights to bear arms.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

