Bedford County votes to reduce concealed-carry fees

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A county in Virginia is moving to lower the fees on concealed handgun permits.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that the Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted this week to reduce the fee from $40 to $15 for a least a year. The move will cut revenues by about $40,000.

Members of the board of supervisors said the county should support its residents’ constitutional rights to bear arms.

