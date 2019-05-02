2nd inmate from same Virginia jail dies this year

Authorities say a Virginia inmate has died behind bars, marking the second time this year that an inmate held at that jail has died.

The Danville Sheriff’s Office says that Jerrod Irv-Low Washington died Friday at the Danville City Jail. An inmate also died there in January.

Sheriff Mike Mondul tells the Danville Register & Bee that a deputy on patrol near a jail dormitory heard other inmates banging on a door about 3:15 a.m. Friday to draw attention to the 37-year-old Washington.

He died about five hours later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Washington had been in jail since July 11, 2018. He recently was sentenced to more than six years on charges of drug dealing and forgery.

In January, 53-year-old inmate Raymond Lea Massey also died.

