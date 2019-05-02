202
Home » Virginia » 2nd inmate from same…

2nd inmate from same Virginia jail dies this year

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 2:32 pm 05/11/2019 02:32pm
Share

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia inmate has died behind bars, marking the second time this year that an inmate held at that jail has died.

The Danville Sheriff’s Office says that Jerrod Irv-Low Washington died Friday at the Danville City Jail. An inmate also died there in January.

Sheriff Mike Mondul tells the Danville Register & Bee that a deputy on patrol near a jail dormitory heard other inmates banging on a door about 3:15 a.m. Friday to draw attention to the 37-year-old Washington.

He died about five hours later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Washington had been in jail since July 11, 2018. He recently was sentenced to more than six years on charges of drug dealing and forgery.

In January, 53-year-old inmate Raymond Lea Massey also died.

___il

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Danville City Jail Danville Sheriff's Office inmate death Jerrod Irv-Low Washington Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

Actress Doris Day has died at the age of 97, her foundation said. See photos from throughout her life and career.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!