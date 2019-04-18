202
Home » Virginia » West Virginia National Guardsman…

West Virginia National Guardsman dies in training exercise

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 3:42 am 04/18/2019 03:42am
Share

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A West Virginia National Guardsman has died in military parachute training exercise at the Suffolk Executive Airport in Virginia.

The West Virginia National Guard issued a release about the Wednesday death that said a related press conference is scheduled for Thursday.

Suffolk police and first responders say they received a call about the injured parachutist Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the release of the man’s identity was pending notification of his next of kin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News national guard National News Suffolk Executive Airport Virginia west virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Here are 25-plus recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!