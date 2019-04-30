202
Home » Virginia » Virginia winery plans major expansion

Virginia winery plans major expansion

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 4:51 am 04/30/2019 04:51am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia winery plans to double its yearly production thanks in part to a state grant.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that New Kent Winery plans to buy an extra 120 tons of Virginia grapes during the next three years to increase its output. The winery plans to spend $715,000 and create seven new jobs as part of the expansion.

Northam said the winery will receive a $15,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development facility grant, the first such grant he’s awarded since taking office. New Kent County will match that grant with local funds.

Virginia’s wine scene has grown considerably in recent years. There are now about 300 wineries statewide.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Food & Restaurant News Life & Style Living News Local News New Kent Winery richmond Virginia wines
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A best DC Brunches list (and hey, put down that phone)

Just in time for Mother's Day, OpenTable is out with their list of the 100 best brunch restaurants in America, and an impressive 11 of the 100 are in the D.C. area. See which spots made the list.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!